Children’s rhyming book based on Northampton
This is a story about goblins and goo fun rides and snot slides and pig trotter stew
In the middle of Shoeville is something quite neat, a MASSIVE footpath made of big smelly feet
My name is Andy and I’m a local amateur author. This year I decided to write and illustrate a children’s book based on Northampton. It’s a rhyming book for children aged 5 a 10 about some greedy goblins who steal gold from the locals to build a giant theme park, called Snotland. The town is called Shoeville and has lots of nods and ‘in jokes’ that locals to Northampton will get, such as Miss Cannon’s film store, Mr Saints paints and Lady Dyes princess dresses, but will be enjoyable for children regardless of where they live.
With all the negativity Northampton town gets I thought children should know about some of the ‘cool’ people who come from the town and interesting buildings we have in the town.
