Charity race in Daventry will raise money in memory of karting fanatic who died from leukaemia

Karting enthusiasts in Daventry are invited to join the 10th anniversary charity race in memory of racer Paul Lee-Davis.

The PLD 2022 event, in aid of Leukaemia Research, will take place at Whilton Mill race track, on Sunday, April 17.

Paul, a keen karter for many years, lost his fight against T-cell prolymphocytic leukaemia in 2011. He was 37 years old.

Lining up for the last charity race at Whilton Mill.

Money raised will be specifically for the Institute of Cancer Research’s (ICR) research into this rare condition.

Paul’s mum Janet Lee, said: “Even when Paul was ill he talked of getting back on the track. He loved the camaraderie among fellow racers and made many friends due to his fun personality.”

Karters are advised to register their entry for the anniversary race as soon as possible. More than 40 drivers have already entered - and there is a limit of 100 places.

The races will be in sprint format with three heats and a final. There is a heavyweight class for drivers over 90kg.

Paul loved karting.

There will be lots of prizes and a charity auction on the day.

The event is being organised for the 10th year by Aston Martin F1 Team model build manager Dan Underhill, and lead design engineer Matt Allnut.

Dan met Paul in 2009, when they raced in the same karting championship at Club100.

“Paul was always at the events - even when he was ill and had told his fiancée he wouldn’t race any more,” Dan said.

“He was motorsport mad and truly in his element when he was competing on the track.

“Paul was a really friendly guy and made a real effort to welcome anyone new to the club – including me.