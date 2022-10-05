CBeebies Prom is bringing a musical ocean adventure to Northampton theatre

Audiences in Northampton can jump aboard for a fun-filled CBeebies musical adventure for all the family in Northampton at the start of 2023.

BBC Proms and CBeebies have announced that the CBeebies: Ocean Adventure Prom will embark on a UK tour in 2023, starting with a performance by the BBC Concert Orchestra at the Royal & Derngate theatre on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Director of BBC Proms, David Pickard, said: “At BBC Proms we are passionate about bringing new audiences to classical music and so I am delighted that we have collaborated with CBeebies to take CBeebies: Ocean Adventure on tour to various destinations across the UK.

The CBeebies: Ocean Adventure Prom is coming to Northampton in January 2023.

“In doing so, children will have the opportunity to experience live classical music with the world-class orchestras.”

JoJo & Gran Gran are on board with a Gran Gran plan, and Andy has his safari sub at the ready. The crew will search for endangered creatures, find out fascinating facts and collect sounds and pictures for the audience’s very own musical ocean scrapbook.

Ocean Adventure is described as a magical multimedia event featuring CBeebies theme tunes, orchestral treats, live action films and animation, with a few surprises along the way.

Created especially for the Proms’ youngest audience members, CBeebies: Ocean Adventure will feature composers such as Eleanor Alberga, Dani Howard, Telemann, Ravel, Elgar and Britten.

There will also be a special medley of well-known CBeebies theme tunes arranged by Daniel Whibley, in addition to two new commissions; Whalesong by Mason Bates, which celebrates the majesty and power of the earth’s largest animal, and blends whale song with a symphonic narrative about a lone whale, and Dolphin Dance by Dominque Le Gendre, inspired by the sea life of St. Lucia.

The prom will also visit venues in Glasgow, Saffron Walden, Belfast, Londonderry, Backburn and Sheffield with further venues to be announced.

The CBeebies: Ocean Adventure tour will feature CBeebies presenters and is produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family in partnership with BBC Orchestras.

The CBeebies Prom was originated for the BBC Proms’ 2022 season at the Royal Albert Hall and was broadcast on the CBeebies channel, BBC Radio 3, BBC iPlayer and CBeebies Radio on BBC Sounds.

