Care home resident celebrates daughter's wedding

A resident from Brampton View care home, in Northampton have celebrated the wedding of resident Derek’s daughter Emily and her fiancé Ryann on Saturday 26th August 2023.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Derek unfortunately was unable to attend the official wedding ceremony in July in the Lake District so the team at Brampton View along with his family recreated the wedding ceremony with an afternoon tea for him to enjoy along with his daughter and son in law.

Family and friends came to Brampton View Care Home to celebrate the couple’s special day with staff and residents. The home arranged for a ceremony to be conducted for the happy couple with the same wording from the wedding. Everyone then toasted with champagne followed by an afternoon tea created by our kitchen team.

General Manager, Seema Thomas at Brampton View Care Home said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Emily and Ryann’s wedding. It’s so wonderful to see the whole family come together again to be able to include their father Derek. He was so very proud to be able to give her away”

Father and Daughter Father and Daughter
Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Northampton