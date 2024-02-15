Care home couple celebrate their 65th Valentine's Day together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

14th February 2024

Brian and Pam first met at a dance in and Chesterfield and at the age of 22 years Pam married Brian on the 22nd of March 1958. Living in Sheffield for many years, they moved to Kettering to be closer to their daughter and are now both enjoying a new chapter in their lives, living together at Elm Bank. A romantic reception was held at the home for Pam and Brian as they dined privately, Chef Sophie delighted the couple by cooking up their favourite dishes.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, said: “It was very moving to see a lovely couple celebrating Valentine’s Day together, and we made it that little bit extra special for them. We’ve all had a lovely day, the home has been decorated, and lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or via video call. We’ve had a whole range of treats and a Musical Valentine’s Concert, and we have enjoyed every moment of it!”

65 Years of Happiness

Speaking about the romantic day Pam and Brian said “It was such a lovely suggestion from the home to lay on a meal for us. The decorations and the food were amazing, along with the musical concert we could not have asked for more.”

For more information please contact Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank on 01536 313520, or email [email protected]

