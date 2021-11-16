Can you give a loving home to these adorable dogs up for adoption in Northamptonshire?

A local animal charity has released pictures of all the dogs who are ready to be rehomed in Northamptonshire.

A spokesperson for Animals In Need Northamptonshire, based in Wellingborough, said: "We have some beautiful neutered, vaccinated, ID chipped, parasite treated dogs waiting for wonderful new homes.

"All our dogs leave with 4 weeks free insurance, a behaviour session with 'Nathan Watson Dog Behaviour' and rescue back up for life. For more information, please email [email protected]"

Home visits will need to be carried out for those interested in adopting a dog and an adoption fee will be required.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at those adorable fluffy faces...

1. These lovable pooches from Animals In Need Northamptonshire need new homes. Could this be the latest addition to your family? Photo Sales

