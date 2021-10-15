Businesses unite to give Northampton Saints Foundation head office a makeover

The refurbished headquarters of the Northampton Saints Foundation

The head office of the Northampton Saints Foundation has received a makeover thanks to donations from local businesses.

The building is home to its Engage+ and HITZ programmes.

Support came from Mike Phillips, from MP Electrical, Northants Flooring. Travis Perkins who kindly donated all the paint and materials needed to redecorate, MPA who donated their white office desks and Northampton Saints team manager Paul Shields, who volunteered his time to help paint.

"The Foundation are extremely thankful for the support of local businesses and our staff as without their generosity, time and effort the substantial change to the work and learning environment would not have been possible," said Catherine Deans, managing director of the foundation.

Belmont Press added the finishing touches with a vinyl Foundation logo and an award board which proudly displays the names of the award winners at the Foundations annual awards ceremony.

A special recognition board was also added to celebrate the young people who have progressed to work with the Foundation team, selected as the annual Henry Sale Foundation Apprentice.

"The foundation has grown significantly over the last year, expanding to meet the increase in demand for our services, inextricably linked to the pandemic, meaning more young people than ever need our support.

"Having a contemporary, warm and friendly environment, where young people feel welcome, safe, happy and engaged to learn is key. I couldn’t be more pleased with the result of the refurbishment work”.

