‘Big things coming’ for children’s play cafe and family venue as it continues to be ‘incredibly busy’

There are “big things coming” for a popular children’s play cafe and family venue in Northamptonshire as it continues to be “incredibly busy”.

Titches Playroom, a premium play space with coffee bar, is now a visitor attraction at Whilton Locks Garden Village.

The aim was to provide children with a space to explore, learn and engage in meaningful play, while helping families find calm amongst the chaos of parenting.

Described as a playroom away from home, Titches offers open play, classes, seasonal events, parties, princess meets, a baby club, breastfeeding support and yoga for the families of Northamptonshire and beyond.

Founder Hannah Adams said her vision was to create a “Montessori-inspired play cafe and family venue, providing a safe and stimulating environment”.

The quality wooden toys, role play areas and cosy corners are accompanied by a coffee bar, providing drinks and snacks while the little ones enjoy their time at Titches.

Having last spoken to the Chronicle & Echo at the end of 2024, Hannah reflected on the first four-and-a-half months of this year and said the response to the business has remained “really good”.

“We’ve continued to be incredibly busy,” said Hannah, who shared that the recent warm weather caused some sessions to slow down as families opted to play outdoors and make the most of the sunshine.

One recent introduction is a new soft play room, which has been added into a space that was only used for parties at the weekend previously. Now, with a castle-themed slide and ball pit and a higher capacity with more tables, it is being used to its full potential.

“The feedback has been the same from the start,” said Hannah. “Families say it is calm and they don’t have to worry about their kids hurting themselves or escaping. It’s nice for them to go somewhere and actually talk to their friends too.”

Hannah’s highlight of 2025 so far was winning the silver award for business woman of the year at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards – as well as Titches being named the best soft play centre at the SME Business Elite Awards for the South-East.

When asked what she believes makes Titches such a unique offering, and has contributed to accolades being won, Hannah said: “We’re small and family-run. There’s so much more heart that goes into this place. We’re always listening, taking on feedback and making changes.”

Talking about the future of Titches Playroom, Hannah says there are “big things coming” and for supporters of the business to keep their eyes peeled in the near future.

For more information, visit Titches Playroom’s Facebook page here.