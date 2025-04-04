Bereaved father proud to organise football match and family fun day in aid of baby loss charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bereaved father is proud to organise a football match and family fun day next month in Northampton in aid of a vital baby loss charity.

Tristan Heard, who was part of the original Sands United football team set up back in 2018, is organising this event at Fernie Fields on May 17.

The football match will feature a number of special guests and all money raised will be donated to Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal deaths charity.

Sands United was set up for and by bereaved fathers in Northamptonshire as a way to receive support through a mutual love of football.

Tristan explained that when families experience child loss, the emotional wellbeing of fathers is often overlooked as they are seen as having to be the strong ones.

The team began with around 18 players who had each experienced child loss or had a connection to the Sands charity, and there are now more than 40 similar teams across the country.

“This was the first team of its kind and I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done,” Tristan told the Chronicle & Echo. “We’ve helped other dads all around the country to support each other through their love of football.”

As the group recognises that not all bereaved fathers may be interested in football, they are looking at ways to create social environments centred around different sports and interests – but with the same level of support and community.

Tristan, who was impacted by baby loss in 2003, is passionate giving bereaved fathers the opportunity to share their stories and experiences with one another in a safe space.

“It allows us to open up, see other dads could relate and it was apparent that all our feelings were natural. There’s nothing to be afraid of.”

Tristan is no stranger to fundraisers, as he has walked 100 kilometres in a month and done 24-hour live streams in aid of Sands previously.

Taking inspiration from Soccer Aid, Tristan began planning this event in September 2023 and the venue was the first aspect he secured.

All money raised by the upcoming football match and family fun day will be donated to Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal deaths charity.

“I had grand ideas for celebrity involvement but it’s a lot harder to pull off than I thought,” he said. “My uncle is a famous actor, Malcolm McDowell, and I got him to record a video I could send to encourage people to get involved and support this.

“I wanted to step outside of my comfort zone and challenge myself, as well as involving the wider community.”

The gates will open at 11.30am on May 17 and the match will kick off at 2pm. Tickets are priced at £6 each and under 12s can enter for free.

Attendees are welcome to pay on the day but Tristan warned of limited parking, encouraging people to car share where possible. There will be a small parking charge on the day.

There will be a variety of family activities being hosted by Decathlon, including archery, giant board games, face painting, football and a soft play area, and food and drink will be available.

The variety of people taking part spans ex Northampton Town players, actors and a singer-songwriter, but the full line up will be released later this month.

For more information on this event and to secure your tickets, visit the Sands United Northants Facebook page here.