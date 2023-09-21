Bereaved children in Northamptonshire gifted a chance to remember by credit union

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bereaved children in Northamptonshire have been gifted the chance to remember, thanks to a £2,000 donation to local charity, The Never Alone Project.

The charity, which supports children, families and professionals dealing with grief, received the fund from Commsave – a locally-based credit union which has awarded more than £30,000 to charities and causes across the country through its Community Fund.

This £2,000 will fund more than 100 memory boxes to be made by children, which helps children protect their special objects and reflect on memories with their lost love ones.

Ilze Lee, founder of The Never Alone Project, said: “Nobody would choose to be in a position where they use our services. Yet, so many need it. Being able to take a memory box to the children when we first introduce ourselves, is such a lovely and gentle way to welcome them to our folds. It provides a talking point, practical things they can do to keep their memories safe and a book to help them process what has happened.

“Having this grant is really making such a difference, knowing that we can keep providing the support during a family’s most vulnerable time. A huge thank you to Commsave.”

James Richards, Business Development Manager at Commsave, said: “The Never Alone Project is the perfect example of a deserving cause for our Community Fund donation. We wanted to support the incredible work they do for children, families and anyone dealing with grief, and our donation of £2000 will fund more than 100 memory boxes, and will feature one of the workbooks to help children understand and cope through a tough time.

“It is so important to start the conversation about grief, and Commsave feel privileged to help this amazing charity to continue their vital work.”

Commsave, one of the largest and most successful credit unions in the UK, set up its Community Fund last year, and has since awarded nearly £30,000 to both local and UK-wide charities and causes.

If you are a member of the Commsave Credit Union you can apply for a Community Fund grant for the charity or cause you most care about. You can do this here: https://www.commsave.co.uk/community-fund.