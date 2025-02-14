Baby charity ‘overwhelmed’ with donations at the end of last year – and hopes to see same success in 2025

A baby charity was “overwhelmed” with donations at the end of last year, and the team hopes to see the same success throughout 2025.

Baby Basics Northampton, which supplies moses baskets full of essential newborn items to parents facing difficulties, has seen a huge increase in demand – and they now help one in 18 babies born in the county.

Members of the public can help these new families in a number of ways, such as donating brand new items for the mother and baby, secondhand clothing, or a monetary contribution to Baby Basics.

Financial difficulties, housing issues, domestic violence and refugee status are among the many reasons families are referred to the charity.

Baby Basics’ most recent appeal was at Christmas time, which is particularly difficult for new families with extra costs mounting up.

Co-founder Sabrina Oakey, who is also the head of operations and development, and fundraising and communications coordinator Laura Holmes Treviño spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about how it went.

“It was overwhelming and we had so many donations,” said Sabrina. “There was an impressive amount of gifts and we easily had four times the amount we would usually see.”

Baby Basics experienced a “huge amount of growth” in 2024, particularly as they secured the funds to recruit Laura – which Sabrina says has “revolutionised” the charity by enabling them to reach more people than ever before.

The charity is set to celebrate 12 years operating in 2025 and the team is organising a silent disco to celebrate.

During their last financial year, which ended in August 2024, Baby Basics handed out 442 starter packs and the team is pleased that families are starting to realise the help is there if they need it.

Laura said: “It’s amazing to reach the people who need us most, and our referrers know they can turn to us if they see a family in need.”

Though the team has no direct contact with the families – as any gifts are given through the individuals who referred them – those who benefit tend to seek them out once they are on their feet.

“They share what it meant to them,” said Laura. “It’s often a real turning point and gives them confidence. It allowed them to enjoy time together and savour the precious newborn weeks. We don’t feel any family should go without that.”

Though donations of items and money from the community remain much appreciated by the team, their aim for this year is to continue growing their “wonderful team of volunteers” who work really hard for the charity.

Sabrina said: “We couldn’t do this without them. With the increase in demand, a focus for this year is to continue growing the team to meet that.”

Baby Basics Northampton is set to celebrate 12 years operating in 2025 and the team is organising a silent disco to celebrate. They are also nearing 3,000 starter packs being handed out to families across the county, which will also be celebrated.

Sabrina concluded by sharing her thanks to the number of organisations which have already reached out to show their support in 2025. This includes Commsave, Amazon, Nationwide and Barclaycard, to name a few.

For more information on Baby Basics Northampton, visit their newly launched website here.