Ashbourne Day Nurseries re-opens doors in Wellingborough after being closed

Ashbourne Day Nurseries has re opened the doors to a nursery that was closed down in November. They were able to TUPE the staff over and continue to pay them as well as offer a promotion to returning parents that were left without childcare.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Wellingborough was previously called Little Champs and then sold to Welcome Nurseries, who sold to Harp Nurseries after going into administration. The nursery was closed down due to issues with the boiler and heating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashbourne Day Nurseries have reopened from the 1st April and welcomed back many returning families who have been part of the setting.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries

The regional manager, Roop says "The team have worked exceptionally hard to reopen the nursery and work on the environments of the nursery to cater best for the children, from the maintenance team, our decorators, the Head of Operations, Jordan Tully and our other regional manager, Nicola Farace and Kirsty the nursery manager, all worked with me to rebuild the nursery to it's best potential and highest of standard. We were also able to integrate a segregated baby room for our under 2's years old children."