Ashbourne Day Nurseries are a group of Nurseries based around Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire, London and Essex.

Our Northampton based setting located in Millway went above and beyond again this year for World Book Day 2023 with the intention of embedding a life long love of reading but also to involve and educate our families on the importance of stories and books.

We understand the importance and the benefits to exposing ourselves to stories, books and written literature, but why is this important within early years settings? Embedding a life long love of reading in children also has many benefits too including, giving children the opportunity to expand on their vocabulary by learning new words, phrases and sounds whilst also allowing them the opportunity to build on their self-confidence and support their imaginative play.

World Book Day

'Millway Support their parents by providing them with a free lending library and the opportunity to swap stories and Books. Building strong relationships with parents is important to the setting to be able to work with parents for the best possible outcomes for their children, All the staff and children alike enjoyed this fantastic day with lots of amazing outfits and costumes' - Jordan Tully - Head Of Operations

what is world book day? World Book Day was created by UNESCO on 23rd April 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. It is marked in over 100 countries around the globe. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

World book day is always a busy day at Ashbourne day nurseries at Millway. The practitioners and children all get involved and create wonderful outfits, share favourite characters and stories. Children accessed interest tables themed around some of their favourite characters, enabling exploration, sparking interest and encouraging the children to recall events, characters and titles of some of their favourite books!

our staff team are passionate about promoting a love of stories, books and reading for children and their families. As a nursery, we understand the benefits of reading and the positive impact it has on the child’s wider development supporting children’s acquisition of language, widening the imagination, strengthening concentration skills and the positive impact reading has on wellbeing.