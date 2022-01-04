All the school holiday dates in Northamptonshire in 2022

Christmas is over and the kids are either back at school or on their way back shortly, so now we need something else to look forward to.

Whether it is a holiday abroad to enjoy sunshine and beaches, or an adventure trip here in the UK, now is a popular time to book breaks to beat the January blues.

However, to do this we need to know when the kids are next off school.

When are the kids off school in 2022?

According to North and West Northamptonshire Councils, these are the terms dates and holiday dates for 2022:

(Dates do not include teacher training days, which will vary from school to school. Private schools in the county will also have term dates that vary to these).

Spring term 2022: Tuesday, January 4 - Friday, February 11.

February half term break 2022: Monday, February 14 - Friday, February 18.

Spring term 2022: Monday, February 21 - Friday, April 1.

Easter holiday 2022: Monday, April 4 - Tuesday, April 19.

Summer term 2022: Tuesday, April 19 - Friday, May 27.

(Bank Holiday on Monday, May 2).

May half term break 2022: Monday, May 30 - Friday, June 3.

Summer term 2022: Monday, June 6 - Thursday, July 21.

Summer holiday 2022: Thursday, July 21 - Thursday, September 1.

Autumn term 2022: Thursday, September 1 - Friday, October 21.

October half term 2022: Monday, October 24 - Friday, October 28.

Autumn term 2022: Monday, October 31 - Friday, December 16.