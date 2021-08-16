All dressed up and somewhere to go! Dogs in fancy dress are the stars of the show at Northamptonshire village

A huge festival ‘all about dogs’ came to a Northamptonshire village this weekend.

DogTown, which will included fancy dress, competitions, beauty pageants and more took place at Yardley Gobion Social Club on Sunday.

The event was due to take place last year at Billing Aquadrome, however had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Speaking before the event, lead organiser, Kerry Brooks, said: “This event has been planned last minute because of the pandemic. I didn’t want to risk it being cancelled again.

“We’ve had to do a year’s worth of work in about six weeks, but it is looking good so far."

