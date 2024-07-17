24 class photos of 2024 primary school leavers across Northampton and beyond

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:49 BST
Many children across Northampton and beyond will be primary school pupils for the last time in the coming days.

Finishing primary school is a big milestone for youngsters, and often a source of many emotions for doting parents.

As the 10 and 11 year olds prepare for the move to secondary school, parents are often left emotional about their little ones growing up ‘too fast’.

And what better way to mark the momentous occasion than to see your pride and joy in the paper alongside their classmates?

In June, Chronicle & Echo ran a print feature of photos of Year 6 leavers classes, supplied by schools. Now the feature has been turned into an online gallery, which you can look through.

Below are 24 class photos of those leaving primary schools across Northampton and beyond in 2024.

Primary school leavers across Northampton and beyond...

1. Primary school leavers class photos 2024

Primary school leavers across Northampton and beyond... Photo: Submitted

Upton Meadows Primary School - class 6LW.

2. Primary school leavers class photos 2024

Upton Meadows Primary School - class 6LW. Photo: Submitted

Upton Meadows Primary School - class 6GH.

3. Primary school leavers class photos 2024

Upton Meadows Primary School - class 6GH. Photo: Submitted

Bridgewater Primary School - Banksy Class.

4. Primary school leavers class photos 2024

Bridgewater Primary School - Banksy Class. Photo: Submitted

