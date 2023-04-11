16 sunny pictures of families enjoying an Easter event at Northampton's Delapré Abbey

As the sun shone over Northampton, hundreds of families visited Delapré Abbey to enjoy the attraction’s Easter Eggstravaganza.
The event took place from Good Friday (April 7) to Easter Monday (April 10) and saw activities such as an egg hunt in the grounds, crafts, lawn games, planting seeds and more.
Take a look at these 16 sunny photos of families enjoying the event...
1. Delapré Abbey Easter Eggstravaganza
Families enjoyed the event from Friday (April 7) to Monday (April 10), which included activities such as an egg hunt, crafts, lawn games and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Delapré Abbey Easter Eggstravaganza
3. Delapré Abbey Easter Eggstravaganza
4. Delapré Abbey Easter Eggstravaganza
