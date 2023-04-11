News you can trust since 1931
16 sunny pictures of families enjoying an Easter event at Northampton's Delapré Abbey

Did you visit Delapré Abbey over the long Easter weekend?

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST

As the sun shone over Northampton, hundreds of families visited Delapré Abbey to enjoy the attraction’s Easter Eggstravaganza.

The event took place from Good Friday (April 7) to Easter Monday (April 10) and saw activities such as an egg hunt in the grounds, crafts, lawn games, planting seeds and more.

Take a look at these 16 sunny photos of families enjoying the event...

1. Delapré Abbey Easter Eggstravaganza

2. Delapré Abbey Easter Eggstravaganza

3. Delapré Abbey Easter Eggstravaganza

4. Delapré Abbey Easter Eggstravaganza

Delapre AbbeyNorthampton