World Book Day 2022: Pupils across Northampton dazzle with their creative costumes

Today is World Book Day (March 3).

It is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in over 100 countries around the globe.

Schools make the annual day even more fun by asking both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

The Chronicle & Echo asked readers to send in pictures of their World Book Day costumes.

Let's take a look at some of our favourite submissions - how many characters do you recognise?

Mary Poppins Sofia, aged 4, as Mary Poppins - ready to take off with the wind!

Horrid Henry "My son, aged four, as Horrid Henry which is good as he is autistic and doesn't usually like to wear stuff, I didn't let him take his hangover recipes book with him though."

Dalek "My son went as a Dalek - he can climb into it!"

Cruella De Vil and Cindy-Lou Who Faith, aged 11, dressed as Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmations and Amaya-Grace dressed as Cindy-Lou Who from Dr Seuss' The Grinch.