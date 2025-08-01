15 adorable babies born in Northampton during the month of July 2025

As we wave goodbye to July and hello to August, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 15 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in July 2025.

2 . Babies born in Northampton in July 2025 Vinnie Kane born at 11.20am on July 11 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Babies born in Northampton in July 2025 Cleopatra born at 7.45am on July 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Babies born in Northampton in July 2025 Barney born at 10.12am on July 4 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 3oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales