15 adorable babies born in Northampton during the month of July 2025

As we wave goodbye to July and hello to August, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.
Below are 15 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in July 2025.
1. Babies born in Northampton in July 2025
Some of the very cute babies born last month... Photo: Submitted
2. Babies born in Northampton in July 2025
Vinnie Kane born at 11.20am on July 11 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted
3. Babies born in Northampton in July 2025
Cleopatra born at 7.45am on July 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted
4. Babies born in Northampton in July 2025
Barney born at 10.12am on July 4 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 3oz. Photo: Submitted
