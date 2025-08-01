15 adorable babies born in Northampton during the month of July 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:37 BST
More summer babies have been welcomed to the world...

As we wave goodbye to July and hello to August, it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 15 adorable babies who were born in Northampton in July 2025.

Some of the very cute babies born last month... Photo: Submitted

Vinnie Kane born at 11.20am on July 11 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 1oz.

Vinnie Kane born at 11.20am on July 11 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted

Cleopatra born at 7.45am on July 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 1oz.

Cleopatra born at 7.45am on July 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 1oz. Photo: Submitted

Barney born at 10.12am on July 4 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 3oz.

Barney born at 10.12am on July 4 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lbs 3oz. Photo: Submitted

