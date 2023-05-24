13 family-friendly Northamptonshire pubs with outdoor play areas to keep the little ones entertained
When the sun is shining there is nothing better than meeting friends for a drink in your favourite beer garden.
When you have kids, it is not always as easy as dropping everything for an al fresco pint, however if the pub has a play area or play equipment it does make life a little easier for parents who want to enjoy the weather and keep the children entertained.
Across Northamptonshire there are plenty of pubs that have large gardens, which include a children’s play area.
From village locals, to town pubs the county has a lot to offer and at many of the venues you can enjoy a drink a meal – some of which include carveries – all while your kids wear off some energy on outdoor play equipment.
Here are 13 beers gardens in Northamptonshire that have outdoor play areas for kids.
If you have any other pub play area suggestions, please email [email protected]