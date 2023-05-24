News you can trust since 1931
13 family-friendly Northamptonshire pubs with outdoor play areas to keep the little ones entertained

Happy kids, happy parents...
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th May 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:41 BST

When the sun is shining there is nothing better than meeting friends for a drink in your favourite beer garden.

When you have kids, it is not always as easy as dropping everything for an al fresco pint, however if the pub has a play area or play equipment it does make life a little easier for parents who want to enjoy the weather and keep the children entertained.

Across Northamptonshire there are plenty of pubs that have large gardens, which include a children’s play area.

From village locals, to town pubs the county has a lot to offer and at many of the venues you can enjoy a drink a meal – some of which include carveries – all while your kids wear off some energy on outdoor play equipment.

Here are 13 beers gardens in Northamptonshire that have outdoor play areas for kids.

If you have any other pub play area suggestions, please email [email protected]

If you want to keep the kids entertained while you have a peaceful drink, look no further for inspiration...

1. Pubs in Northamptonshire that have outdoor play areas

If you want to keep the kids entertained while you have a peaceful drink, look no further for inspiration... Photo: UGC

The Ashton pub has a climbing frame and plenty of space for kids to play, as well as loads of room for parents to enjoy the sun and a beverage.

2. The Old Crown

The Ashton pub has a climbing frame and plenty of space for kids to play, as well as loads of room for parents to enjoy the sun and a beverage. Photo: The Old Crown

The Kettering pub has a wooden climbing frame for kids to enjoy. The pub also offers carvery.

3. Trading Post

The Kettering pub has a wooden climbing frame for kids to enjoy. The pub also offers carvery. Photo: Google

The Sywell pub has a large garden with space for children to play, as well as a climbing frame and benches for the adults to relax on.

4. The Horseshoe

The Sywell pub has a large garden with space for children to play, as well as a climbing frame and benches for the adults to relax on. Photo: The Horseshoe

