13 family-friendly Northamptonshire pubs with outdoor play areas to keep the little ones entertained

Happy kids, happy parents...

When the sun is shining there is nothing better than meeting friends for a drink in your favourite beer garden.

When you have kids, it is not always as easy as dropping everything for an al fresco pint, however if the pub has a play area or play equipment it does make life a little easier for parents who want to enjoy the weather and keep the children entertained.

Across Northamptonshire there are plenty of pubs that have large gardens, which include a children’s play area.

From village locals, to town pubs the county has a lot to offer and at many of the venues you can enjoy a drink a meal – some of which include carveries – all while your kids wear off some energy on outdoor play equipment.

Here are 13 beers gardens in Northamptonshire that have outdoor play areas for kids.

2 . The Old Crown The Ashton pub has a climbing frame and plenty of space for kids to play, as well as loads of room for parents to enjoy the sun and a beverage. Photo: The Old Crown Photo Sales

3 . Trading Post The Kettering pub has a wooden climbing frame for kids to enjoy. The pub also offers carvery. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Horseshoe The Sywell pub has a large garden with space for children to play, as well as a climbing frame and benches for the adults to relax on. Photo: The Horseshoe Photo Sales

