104 pictures of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:02 BST
Thousands of children across Northampton went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day today (March 6).

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

Chronicle & Echo asked readers to send in pictures of their World Book Day costumes.

Below are just some of the photos we were sent of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters.

(We received more than 200 photos from proud parents. We have published as many as we can).

Some of the amazing costumes in Northampton for World Book Day 2025...

1. World Book Day 2025 in Northampton

Some of the amazing costumes in Northampton for World Book Day 2025... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Daisy-Mae, aged 8, ready for PJ day, along with favourite teddy and book - Stitch.

2. World Book Day 2025 in Northampton

Daisy-Mae, aged 8, ready for PJ day, along with favourite teddy and book - Stitch. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Amara, aged five, as Cat in the Hat.

3. World Book Day 2025 in Northampton

Amara, aged five, as Cat in the Hat. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Lavinia, aged five, as Hermione Granger.

4. World Book Day 2025 in Northampton

Lavinia, aged five, as Hermione Granger. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 27
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonSchools
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice