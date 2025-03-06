104 pictures of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day 2025

The day is an annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year to provide every child in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choosing.

World Book Day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Schools often ask both pupils and teachers dress as their favourite book characters.

Chronicle & Echo asked readers to send in pictures of their World Book Day costumes.

Below are just some of the photos we were sent of children in Northampton dressed as their favourite characters.

(We received more than 200 photos from proud parents. We have published as many as we can).

1 . World Book Day 2025 in Northampton Some of the amazing costumes in Northampton for World Book Day 2025... Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . World Book Day 2025 in Northampton Daisy-Mae, aged 8, ready for PJ day, along with favourite teddy and book - Stitch. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . World Book Day 2025 in Northampton Amara, aged five, as Cat in the Hat. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . World Book Day 2025 in Northampton Lavinia, aged five, as Hermione Granger. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales