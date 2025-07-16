Expert warns holidaymakers of rising home break-ins this summer and how to deter burglars

Unsplash

Expert reveals answers to the age-old question, should I close my curtains when going away?

Whilst many Brits prepare for a well-deserved holiday during the summer months, opportunistic burglars use this time to target empty homes. In 2023-2024, England and Wales recorded approximately 266,489 burglaries, an average of 730 break-ins each day.

In fact, online interest in home security has also increased with phrases such as ‘home security’ being searched over 68,000 times a month. The term ‘summer theft’ has seen 8,000 searches in the last four weeks and ‘home burglary’ queries have surged by 58% this past month alone, reflecting growing public concern for safety.

However, there are measures you can take to help keep your home safe, and give you peace of mind, this summer.

Ana Zuravliova, Trend Specialist at Blinds Direct, has shared seven often overlooked tips on how to minimise the chances of a break-in.

Create a ‘lived-in’ appearance with blinds and curtains

“A static window display with fully open blinds or permanently closed curtains signals to passers-by that no one is in. Homes left in this static state are far more likely to be targeted.”

Solution:

“Set your blinds or curtains to a mid-point on the day you leave, this provides privacy while still letting in natural light. It avoids the starkness of a fully closed home but doesn’t look frozen in time either.

“If possible, ask a neighbour to adjust them occasionally during your trip to simulate occupancy.”

Don’t have a house-sitter? Let electric blinds do the job

“Most of us don’t have someone to manage our windows while we’re away and blinds that never move can make a property look vacant.”

Solution:

“ Electric blinds can be programmed to open and close at specific times, mimicking real behaviour without needing anyone to lift a finger.

“These systems offer not only privacy but also replicate daily routines. Some even work via smartphone apps, meaning you can adjust your blinds from anywhere around the world.”

Opt for windows and doors with enhanced security

“Intruders target vulnerable locks, weak frames, or accessible windows.”

Solution:

“To effectively secure your doors and windows from break-ins, focus on strengthening entry points with laminated glass, durable frames, and robust locking mechanisms.

“Laminated glass windows are a good deterrent against break-ins, as they are more robust and in turn, more difficult to break through than regular glass. The interlayer between the glass panes significantly resists impact and force, making it difficult for a burglar to enter.

“For locks, deadbolts are one of the most popular and effective types of burglarproof options. They extend a solid metal bolt into the door frame, providing an additional layer of security beyond most standard locksets.

“Opt for Secured by Design (SBD) doors and windows, accredited products that have been designed and manufactured to meet stringent security standards, backed by the police and designed to combat crime.”

Timer controlled lighting

“A dark house during the evening is a sure sign that no one’s in.”

Solution:

“Use smart plugs or timer switches to set a few lamps to turn on and off at different intervals in the evening, replicating what someone might do naturally. For example, a hallway lamp at 6pm, and a living room light at 9pm.

“You don’t need to light up the whole house, just create believable signals that someone’s moving about indoors.”

Enlist a trusted neighbour for routine checks

“Lights and blinds can create the illusion of presence, but an unmoved car, unwatered plants or an overflowing letterbox can still reveal an empty home.”

Solution:

“Ask a neighbour or friend to perform a few simple tasks; collect mail, water plants and park in your driveway occasionally. Even if they’re only there for thirty minutes, the presence of a car can create a convincing facade that someone’s at home.”

Dummy cameras and small deterrents

“Unlocked garages, side doors or windows are prime entry points. But even visible deterrents can stop a thief in their tracks.”

Solution:

“Install a dummy CCTV camera in a visible location. Pair it with a motion activated light and a clear alarm system sticker. These create enough doubt to make many burglars look elsewhere.

“Burglars are opportunists. If your house looks like it’s under surveillance, they’ll move to an easier target.”

Be mindful of what you post

“Announcing your holiday plans, whether in person or online, can spread beyond trusted friends.”

Solution:

“Avoid broadcasting details of your trip on social media. If you want to share holiday pictures, try and wait until you return.”

These tips are all about one thing: creating the illusion of occupancy. From well-timed lighting to smarter blinds, it’s often the subtle details that most convincingly say, “someone’s home”.

By planning ahead with these simple, practical steps, you can leave for your holiday with confidence, knowing your home looks secure and is protected, even when you’re not there.

