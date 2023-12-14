Fun for all the family

Christmas Wonderland

Drayton Manor has once again been transformed into a Christmas Wonderland with fun, magic and a sprinkling of snow.

Christmas Wonderland at Drayton Manor began on November 25 and will run until Decemeber 31 from 12-8pm at the Staffordshire resort.

The attraction has been open at weekends only until now but from Saturday (December 16) onwards, it will be open every day (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day).

New for 2023 is Mrs Claus' Christmas Spectacular Show with a singalong at the main stage and a special sprinkling of magic to finish.

The Wishmas Express is also new this season featuring a train ride around the illuminating light trail experience (additional ticket required).

Help Cookie the Elf decorate biscuits to perfection, spreading Christmas cheer along the way.

For families purchasing enchanted Christmas grotto tickets, enjoy meeting Father Christmas, a family photo, sweet treat for children and hot chocolate for adults.

Everyone can get free access to Rory’s Christmas Party Show and a range of rides will be open in Thomas Land and a couple just outside in the main park.