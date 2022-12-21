The Kingsthorpe couple’s mesmerising back-garden display raised more than £2,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and their son’s medical fund

The Whitehills Winter Wonderland Christmas trail in Kingsthorpe has turned two years old this year.

Kingsthorpe couple, Dan and Chloe Campion transformed their garden into a Christmas paradise for local families to visit free of charge to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust following the diagnosis of their four-year-old son, Toby.

The Whitehills Winter Wonderland, situated in Greenhills Road, included a huge gingerbread castle, a forest with woodland animals and a Santa’s Grotto.

Also inside the garden is a ‘wishing pool’ where visitors could throw in coins that will be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and Toby’s medical fund.

Dan and Chloe raised a whopping total of £2,393 this year compared to last year’s display, which raised £1,800.

Chloe told the Chronicle & Echo: “Last year’s money was also split between the two, which enabled us to buy Toby a physio vest, which had to be shipped from the USA. This has helped him so much.

“Physio vests are usually £10,000 plus but we were fortunate enough to get offered one from a charity and all we had to pay was shipping costs, tax, etc so it came to around £600 including a small donation to their charity too.”

The duo are already planning next year’s spectacular Whitehills Wonderland display, which they told this newspaper will be Disney inspired so be sure to keep an eye out.

Take a look at these pictures of this year’s Whitehills Winter Wonderland:

