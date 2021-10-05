Traders needed for Northampton Christmas market - here’s how to secure a stall
The market is part of a wider festive celebrations day, including entertainment
A popular Christmas fair will return to Northampton this year and organisers are on the hunt for traders.
Frost Fair will take place in Market Square on Sunday November 28 and the event - organised by West Northamptonshire Council - will hope to showcase the town’s makers and small businesses.
Traders are invited to join the line-up to promote their seasonal offerings whether that is food, drink, arts, crafts or other products.
Councillor David Smith, from the council, said: "We’re delighted to bring back the Frost Fair- one of the most popular events in Northampton’s Christmas calendar.
“The unique offering and festive entertainment are a great way to draw people into the town, support local traders and bring the Christmas buzz to the town.
“In previous years we attracted more than 70 stalls to the market, and we look forward to welcoming even more local craftspeople and traders to this year’s fair.”
The market, which will take place between 11am and 4pm, is part of wider Christmas celebrations that day including on stage festive entertainment throughout the day and a Christmas parade at 1pm.
The price for the stall is £20.
Traders and craftspeople who would like to have a stall at this year’s Frost Fair can book it on West Northamptonshire Council’s website here.