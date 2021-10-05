Traders needed for Northampton Christmas market - here’s how to secure a stall

The festivities will take place in Northampton's Market Square.

A popular Christmas fair will return to Northampton this year and organisers are on the hunt for traders.

Frost Fair will take place in Market Square on Sunday November 28 and the event - organised by West Northamptonshire Council - will hope to showcase the town’s makers and small businesses.

Traders are invited to join the line-up to promote their seasonal offerings whether that is food, drink, arts, crafts or other products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor David Smith, from the council, said: "We’re delighted to bring back the Frost Fair- one of the most popular events in Northampton’s Christmas calendar.

“The unique offering and festive entertainment are a great way to draw people into the town, support local traders and bring the Christmas buzz to the town.

“In previous years we attracted more than 70 stalls to the market, and we look forward to welcoming even more local craftspeople and traders to this year’s fair.”

The market, which will take place between 11am and 4pm, is part of wider Christmas celebrations that day including on stage festive entertainment throughout the day and a Christmas parade at 1pm.

The price for the stall is £20.