Theatre production of 'The Snow Queen' is coming to Northampton this Christmas

A theatre production of Hans Christian Anderson's 'The Snow Queen' is coming to Northampton this Christmas.

Theatre company, 'This Is My Theatre' is making a return to the town this winter with their production of 'The Snow Queen' at St Peter's Church in Marefair on Wednesday, December 8 at 7.30pm.

Associate artistic director, Ethan Taylor, said: "We are very excited to be back on the road this winter and we are sure that our fun-filled show - packed with action, puppetry, live music and song - will bring some much needed joy this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Snow Queen. Photo by Patch Harvey.

"The production will be all that This Is My Theatre audiences have come to love about our shows and we are very excited to be re-engaging communities with the arts after the past year!"

The Snow Queen - directed by Sarah Slator - is the story of how a hobgoblin creates a mirror, which magnifies ugly and evil things and shrinks good and pretty things. When the mirror was taken up into the sky, it fell and smashed into millions of pieces that scattered all over the world.

Some of the pieces became lodged in people's eyes, thus distorting their view of the world and turning their hearts cold as ice. One of those people was Gerda's best friend, Kay. When the cold-hearted Snow Queen steals Gerda's friend, she must find the strength and courage to travel across the lands to save him. An array of characters along the way will guide and aid her journey but can Gerda bring the warmth of summer back to her friend?

The theatre production runs for one hour and 15 minutes and consists of live music composed by Simon Stallard as well as songs and characters that audiences of all ages will love.

Little Bandit Girl, Hannah Baxter-Eve.

Tickets cost £15 for general admission and tickets for under 16s are priced at £12.

For more information or to purchase tickets for 'The Snow Queen', visit https://www.thisismytheatre.com/thesnowqueenatnorthampton or call 07732 253311.