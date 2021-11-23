Stunning photos of Northampton town centre lit up ready for Christmas

As Christmas draws closer, Northampton town centre has been lit up ready to help spread festive cheer among residents.

The lights were switched on around the town including on Abington Street, St Giles Street, Gold Street and at All Saints Church at an event on Saturday (November 25).

As well as music and festivities on a stage in Market Square in front of an excited crowd, the event also saw lights on the Christmas tree switched on.

Below is a collection of photos of the sparkly lights across Northampton town centre, which will now be on in the evenings until Christmas.

