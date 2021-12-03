Spot Santa around Northampton town centre with new augmented reality trail

A new augmented reality trail is now live in Northampton town centre whereby users can spot Santa in different locations.

To celebrate Explore Northampton’s first anniversary, the organisation has launched the Christmas experience on its app.

Users will be able to see a life-sized Father Christmas at 10 locations around the town centre via the Explore Northampton app.

Where will Santa appear in Northampton?

Santa spotters can also snap photos with the big man himself and be in with the chance of winning a prize when the pictures are shared using the hashtag #ChirstmasStoryNN.

The trail is part of a wider schedule of festive entertainment throughout December put on in conjunction with Northampton Town Council, Northampton Town Centre BID and West Northamptonshire Council.

Every Saturday from December 4 until Christmas, there will be ‘seasonal’ entertainment on the stage in Market Square, from 11am.

Santa’s Grotto will also be available in the Grosvenor Centre for children up to 10 years old.