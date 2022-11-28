Festive countdown kicks off in style in Market Square

Northampton turned out in force to kick off the countdown to Christmas as the festive lights were switched on in Market Square on Saturday (November 26).

Panto stars from the Royal & Derngate’s Jack in the Beanstalk and The Deco’s Snow White were on stage — including Britain’s Got Talent star Ashleigh Butler with her dog Sully — town mayor Dennis Meredith and Father Christmas were among those on the stage. There was music from the GUS Brass Band and the Northampton Rock Choir singing — and Northampton-born singer-songwriter Billy Lockett giving a first live performance of his very new Christmas single ‘Guiding Star’ (Christmas Eve).

Billy said: "I’m very pleased to be a part of the Northampton Christmas lights, I’m a proud Northamptonian and can’t think of a better place to play my Christmas single live for the first time ever than in my hometown.”

