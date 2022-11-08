Paint baubles and sip prosecco at crafty Christmas event in Northampton

A Northampton visitor attraction is hosting two evenings of prosecco and Christmas crafts.

78 Derngate - the only house in England designed by famous architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh – will host two ‘Bubbles and Baubles’ events in the run-up to Christmas.

The event was inspired by the venue’s popular Prosecco and Paint evenings - with a festive twist.

Prosecco and Paint at 78 Derngate.

Events and marketing coordinator Matilda Hanning said: “Bubbles and Baubles gives our guests a chance to enjoy exclusive access to the Charles Rennie Mackintosh house at Christmas whilst getting creative with some Christmas crafts.

“It is so nice after the past few years to be able to open the Northampton gem that is 78 Derngate up for exciting and different events like Bubbles and Baubles. We can't wait to see you there.”

‘Bubbles and Baubles’ will take place on Thursday, November 17 and Thursday, December 1.

The evening will commence at 6.30pm with an exclusive after hours tour around the 78 Derngate, which will be adorned with Christmas decorations.

Guests will then be invited to settle in the art gallery at around 7pm, where they will begin to hand paint ceramic baubles with a glass or two of festive fizz and - of course - merry Christmas tunes. The evening will finish at 9pm.

Tickets cost £30 per person and include all supplies, entry to the house and prosecco - though, you may want to bring an apron. Soft drink ticket options are also available for £25 per person.

Other fun festive events taking place at 78 Derngate include their Winter Canapes evening on Monday, November 28 and their Autumn Raffle.

Raffle tickets cost £1 per ticket or £5 for a book and prizes include Butterwick Bakery voucher, home accessories, local boutique gift cards, 78 Derngate Tea and Tour tickets. The draw date is Saturday, December 10.

78 Derngate was famously re-modelled by Charles Rennie Mackintosh in 1916 for his client, Northampton model engineer, W.J Bassett-Lowke. The house was originally built in 1816 and it was purchased for Bassett-Lowke by his father as a wedding present.