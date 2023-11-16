One of Duston's most famous houses is illuminated once again for Christmas with around 60 magical lights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A quiet cul-de-sac in Duston has burst into life ready for the festive season as one house goes all out to spread happiness and raise vital funds for charity.

Mel and Nick Phipps have once again unveiled the spectacular display covering their house in Vienne Close with Christmas lights for everyone to enjoy.

The charitable couple hope the illuminations make people smile while they embark on another fundraiser for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

The festive house in Vienne Close ready for Christmas 2023

This will be seventh year that Mel and Nick have decorated their now famous Christmas house.

Each year they add more fun to the display and with another three additions for 2023, this year is boasting around 60 lights and inflatables.

The decorating began when they were shocked to learn a single visit from the air ambulance costs the service £1,700, which the Phipps family relied on during a time of need.

Chatting with the Chron last year, Mel said: “They don’t get any funding and unless someone does something, we’re going to lose them and their services. This country is desperate enough as it is and we can’t afford to lose them.

Nick and Mel Phipps pictured outside their home in 2022

“We’ll continue to do this every year for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance as they can’t afford to do without even the small amount we raise – which is nothing compared to what they need. Every little helps.”

The couple raised a fantastic £1,263 last year and top up their fundraising with fun days and garden parties to support the cause.

Mel and Nick are looking forward to welcoming everyone to their display and love watching people’s faces light up as they come up the drive.

The couple like to encourage anyone to visit, no matter if they can donate to the Air Ambulance or not.

The lights will be switched on from 4.15 – 10pm each day until January 1.

You can donate to the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance on your visit to Vienne Close where there is QR code set up and a bucket at the door (bolted and CCTV in operation).