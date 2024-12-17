Northampton family go all out to give home Christmas makeover in bid to raise funds for SEND causes

A Northampton family has given their home a full Christmas makeover, to spread festive cheer and raise money for SEND causes close to their hearts.

Claire Baxter, her son six-year-old Ethan and daughter Amelia, aged 10, spent two long weekends in November decorating the outside of their home in Ecton Brook.

Their display includes festive inflatables, loads of lights and cheerful holiday music, when the sensor is activated.

34-year-old Claire said: “It was long and tiring, but the children helped out and have been really involved.

“The response has been fantastic. Loads of people have come down and taken photos. It has been really lovely seeing children and families take photos.”

In the season of goodwill, Claire and her children are hoping their Christmas display can raise money for two causes, which are close to their hearts. Any money raised will be donated to North Northamptonshire Parent Carer Voices, which puts on the county’s biggest SEND family fun day, each year, and the 57th Northampton SEND Scout Group's upcoming trip to Kandersteg, Switzerland in August 2025, which will see five young people with additional needs go on the trip of a lifetime, with two leaders.

Claire added: “I have a little boy with additional needs and we do a lot of work with and get a lot of support from the North Northamptonshire Parent Carer Voices and to enable them to run the funday, they need further funds.

“We are also supporting the SEND Scout Group’s trip, which will give young people with additional needs the experience of a lifetime.

Money raised will be donated to SEND causes.

“It’s absolutely vital to support these causes. Without them we would lose so much support to our family.”

Visit the display in Lakeside Drive, Ecton Brook. Lights will be turned on everyday from 3.30pm until 9.30pm. Donate to the causes on the family’s GoFundMe page here.