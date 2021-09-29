Kelmarsh Hall and Gardens announce Christmas fair will take place in November

Kelmarsh Hall and Gardens

Kelmarsh Hall and Gardens have announced their 'Night Before Christmas' event will be taking place at the end of November this year.

The Grade I listed country house set in the Northamptonshire countryside will come alive on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28 with a Christmas fair consisting of food, craft and gift stalls.

The festive fair celebrates local suppliers and crafters so visitors can soap up the smells and start their Christmas shopping with an array of handmade gifts, food and crafts. Live Christmas music and carols will spread a joyful cheer across the grounds, where visitors can get into the festive spirit.

Twinkling lights will illuminate their enchanting fairy walk, where children can search for animals in the trees along the trail and spot the tiny doors to fairy houses.

Visitors can make their visit extra special with an audience with with Father Christmas, where children will get to meet his friendly elves before sitting down to share their Christmas wishes and enjoy some storytelling.

The festive afternoons will start from 1pm through to 5pm, with an entrance fee of £10 per car on the day.