In pictures: Northampton garden centre launches 'bigger and brighter' Christmas wonderland

Northampton Garden Centre, which opened at the former Dobbies in Wootton in April, held the launch on Saturday October 4 and Sunday October 5.

The festive wonderland includes Christmas décor, trees, lights, cards, wrapping paper and gift inspiration.

The celebrations included live music, including Christmas hits, in store on both days, as well as freebies for the first customers through the door.

James Trusler, centre manager, said: "Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations; it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone.”

Take a look at the pictures below of the Christmas wonderland at Northampton Garden Centre.

Northampton Garden Centre winter wonderland

