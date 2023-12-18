In pictures: Nearly 100 French Bulldogs don Christmas outfits for annual festive walk in Northampton

The organiser said the dogs “looked like they were having so much fun”

Nearly 100 French Bulldogs donned Christmas outfits for a festive walk in Northampton.

The annual event took place on Sunday (December 17) at Hunsbury Hill Country Park.

From elves, to Santa paws, there was an array of different festive costumes, as owners also got into the festive spirit.

Organiser Sandra Holloway said: “We had nearly a 100 again but this time they nearly all dressed up it was amazing! They all got pretty muddy too running around doing their Frenchie zoomies – they looked like they were having so much fun."

Sandra says there were also other breeds on the walk this year too, as owners have other dogs too.

A collection was also held for French Bulldog Saviours Rescue, which is a charity that helps to rehabilitate and re-home French Bulldogs. Sandra says everyone was very “generous”. She also has a GoFundMe page for the collection.

Below are photos taken at the French Bulldog Christmas walk in Northampton.

