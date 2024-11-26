In pictures: Festivities take over Delapre Abbey as annual Christmas Fair is a hit

There were stalls aplenty at the historic house on Saturday (November 23), including from local makers.

Visitors could get started on – or finish – their Christmas shopping with handmade gifts on offer, as well food and drink, live music, children’s activities, workshops and craft activities.

For the fifth year running, attendees were also asked to bring along a food donation for Northampton Hope Centre and Food Aid Far Cotton, to help tackle poverty this Christmas.

Take a look at the photos below of Delapre Abbey’s Christmas Fair 2024.

1 . Delapre Abbey Christmas Fair 2024 The annual festive event took place on Saturday November 23, and it was a hit with visitors. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Delapre Abbey Christmas Fair 2024 The annual festive event took place on Saturday November 23, and it was a hit with visitors. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Delapre Abbey Christmas Fair 2024 The annual festive event took place on Saturday November 23, and it was a hit with visitors. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales