In pictures: Christmas carols complete 2024 festivities on Northampton's new Market Square

As part of West Northamptonshire Council’s Christmas activities, four hours of carols and live music took place on Saturday (December 21).

From midday to 4pm, Christmas carols were performed around the Christmas tree, to make sure last minute shoppers were in the festive spirit.

The carols rounded off three weekends of festivities, which also included a Grinch surprise and a free North Pole experience.

Take a look at the pictures below of the Christmas carol event on Northampton’s Market Square.

1 . Christmas carols on Northampton's Market Square The last of 2024's festivities on the newly refurbished Market Square took place on Saturday December 21, in the form of Christmas carols. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Christmas carols on Northampton's Market Square The last of 2024's festivities on the newly refurbished Market Square took place on Saturday December 21, in the form of Christmas carols. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Christmas carols on Northampton's Market Square The last of 2024's festivities on the newly refurbished Market Square took place on Saturday December 21, in the form of Christmas carols. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales