Full list of Northampton locations where Santa and his sleigh will visit this Christmas

This Christmas, Santa, his reindeer and sleigh will be back in Northampton, thanks to the Rotary Club.

As part of its all-year fundraising for numerous charities and organisations, the Rotary Club of Northampton Becket organise a sleigh tour every year.

The volunteers will collect funds as the sleigh visits different parts of town, or donations can be made online. Donate here.

Volunteers will also be on hand to collect funds.

The Rotary Club will then use those funds to help support good causes. These have previously included Northamptonshire Young Carers, The Lowdown, Marie Curie, Senior Citizens, Prince’s Trust and Calvert Trusts.

In 2021, the tour will start on December 10 and continue until December 22, usually stopping in neighbourhoods between 5pm and 7pm.

As well as the usual tour, the sleigh and the volunteers will also be on hand to turn on Upton Christmas lights at 5pm on Sunday (December 5).

Below is the full list of where the sleigh will visit in Northampton:

Santa will wave to and say hello to children on his route around the town.

(All times are approximate)

Friday December 10: Roade

5.00pm - Junction Hyde Road/Dovecote Road

5.25pm - Cripps Road (off Ashton Road)

5.55pm - Junction Pianoforte Road/Simplex Way

6.15 pm - Junction Pianoforte Road/TarryCourt

6.40 pm - Junction Chaplins Drive/Glebe Road (off Stratford Road)

Saturday December 11: Moulton Leys

5.00pm - Manning Road/Horse Well Court

5.20pm - Manning Road/East Leys Court

5.40pm - Lowick Court

6.10 pm - Woodrush Way

6.40 pm - Crowberry Avenue/Tamarisk Drive

Sunday December 12: Grange Park

5.00pm - The Ridings

5.20pm - The Spinney

5.40pm - Woodlands

6.10pm - Junction The Meadows/Foxfield Way

6.40pm - Rickyard Walk

7.00pm - Bridgemeadow Way

Monday December 13: Wootton Fields

17.30pm - Wootton Community Centre

18.05pm - Junction Hocknell Close

18.30pm - Crossbrooks

18.50pm - Breezehill

19.15pm - Junction Balland Way

19.35pm - Harris Close

Tuesday December 14: Obelisk Rise

5.00pm - Off 23 Obelisk Rise

5.30pm - Off 231 Obelisk Rise ‘The Obelisk’

6.00pm - Off 83 Obelisk Rise

6.30pm - Off 606 Obelisk Rise

Wednesday December 15: Moulton village

5.00pm - Moulton Community Centre

6.15pm - Moorbridge Road

7.00pm - Morning Star Lane

7.35pm - Park Langlands Drive (off Boughton Road)

Thursday December 16: Pineham

5.00pm - Pineham Co-op

5.30pm - Mayflower Road

6.00pm - Junction Damselfly Road/Downy Drive

6.30 pm - Junction Mayflower Road/Eider Close

Saturday December 18: Hunsbury Meadows

5.00pm - Junction Riverstone Way/Cobblestone Ct

5.30pm - Junction Riverstone Way/Quarterstone

5.50pm - Junction Samwell Way/Lynmore Close

6.10pm - Ashpole Spinney

6.30 pm - Towpath Avenue

Sunday December 19: Acre Lane

5.00pm - Cowslip Close

5.20 pm - Junction Poppyfield Cl/Clover Lane

5.45 pm - Middle Greeve

6.05 pm - Whittles Close

6.25 pm - Long Meadow

Monday December 20: Earls Barton

5.00pm - Thorpe Road (off Station Road)

5.25pm - Earls Barton Primary School

6.00pm - Simcoe Close

6.20pm - Junction Ward St/Mackintosh Drive

6.40pm - Mackintosh Drive

Tuesday December 21: Wootton - off Newport Pagnell Road

Wednesday December 22: East Hunsbury

5.00pm - Tiffany Gardens

5.20pm - Junction Sheffield Way/Shard Close

5.40pm - Sandover

6.00pm - Brashland Drive/Shatterstone