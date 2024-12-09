Free ‘magical’ Santa’s Grotto ready to open in Northampton with 2,000 gifts set to be handed out to children

A free “magical” Santa’s Grotto is ready to open in Northampton - and there are 2,000 gifts set to be handed out to children.

The grotto will be at the former Driftwood Vintage Furniture shop, which closed a few months ago after struggling through Covid.

The owner of the business - Phillip Lyman - had an ongoing lease for the building in Cecil Road and as he stood in the empty unit one day, he decided he wanted to do something to “give back”, which is when Reboot Community Hub was born. The community hub has since begun to host a range of events, with more planned including providing mental health services. It will also be opened up for other people to use.

Phill has put on the free grotto since 2022, while the shop was still open. Last year, around 1,000 people attended the grotto, which Phill says proved there was a “clear need for something like this”. The grotto will be open again for three days this week, to provide families with a chance to see Santa, without breaking the bank.

The free grotto in Northampton will open on Tuesday December 10.

The 36-year-old said: “Being one of seven, it was always expensive to get to a Santa’s Grotto. With Covid and the Cost of Living Crisis affecting households, last year was the year we really felt the need to air it and the response was absolutely insane.

“There was magic in the air. I had parents in tears at how magical it was and asking how I could do it for free.

“I’m doing this to give back to all the people who have supported me over the years.

“It’s fantastic. It’s an amazing way to bring the community together and it speaks for itself.”

Families will get to see Santa for free and see a lights display.

Phill says putting on the grotto costs is partly funded by himself, but he also hosts things like raffles during his wreath making classes. Donations on the day will also help cover the cost. Moo Removals are part sponsoring the event this year, too. Everyone helping out at the grotto are also volunteers, wanting to give back to the community.

Through word of mouth and the popularity of other events at the community hub since it opened, Phill has estimated that around 2,000 people will visit Santa over the three days. With this in mind, Phill has 2,000 presents ready to go, unwrapped to help the hub’s environmental-friendly goals and so children can pick something they actually want.

Phill added: “I’d rather have too many and have to do another event. I could not think of anything worse than seeing that glimmer on children’s faces beforehand and then them not getting a gift at the end of it.”

The grotto will be open from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday December 10, Wednesday December 11 and Thursday December 12. Families will get to see the lights display and visit Santa, all completely free. Phill says there is no need to book, and families can just turn up.

Phill says the experience is "magical".

There will be a donation pot for anyone who wishes to contribute towards the grotto costs and there will be hot dogs, balloons and a mini craft fair in the main room. However, Phill says these are optional and there is “absolutely no pressure to spend a penny”.