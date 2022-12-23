Elderly members of Northampton lunch club leave special Christmas party with ‘smiles on their faces’

A lunch club based in Northampton with the aim to reduce loneliness among the older generation hosted a special Christmas party.

Good Companions Cuppa Lunch Club based at Broadmead Community Church was set up by former Chronicle & Echo receptionist, Karen Gardner, six years ago, after she saw the extent of loneliness in her community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group started with just Karen and four elderly neighbours making cakes and refreshments. Now it has 80 people on its register, a team of volunteers and has become a “happy place where new friends become old friends”.

The members enjoyed a special Christmas lunch on Wednesday (December 21).

As well as meeting fortnightly, the group also host themed activities for various special occasions throughout the year, including at Christmas.

More than 40 members attended the Christmas lunch on Wednesday (December 21), where they enjoyed a two-course meal cooked by a former chef turned volunteer, Santa and Mrs Claus with the Rotary Santa’s sleigh and Kristina Rinoff’s ‘Bespoke Ballroom’ - a group of young dancers who entertained the members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen said: “Everybody really enjoyed it. They had wine with their dinner and we had them up dancing to a couple of tunes. We sang a couple of Christmas carols and the 12 days of Christmas.

“They all go home and they have smiles on their faces. It just lifts Christmas for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotary Santa's sleigh made an appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the lead up to the event, the group also received donations for the first time in its history. After a call out on social media, generous members of the public donated biscuits or money so that Karen could make sure all members left the event with some treats. Tesco also donated 20 boxes of biscuits. Multiple donors even donated the money they would spend on buying and sending Christmas cards.

Karen added: “People have been so generous, it has been so heartwarming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Majority of our folk are lonely, but the group has gone from strength to strength. We have such a need for clubs like these in Northampton.”

The group will continue fortnightly meetings from January 11, 2023 for a fish and chips week and they also plan to host a Christmas party again next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad