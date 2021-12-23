Many couples in Northamptonshire ended the year on a happy note by opting for a winter wedding and the photographs look just incredible.

While some planned to tie the knot over the Christmas period, many couples held the special day during the festive period due to postponements as a result of uncertainties presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Either way, the photographs turned out beautifully - let's take a look at them. Congratulations to all of the happy couples!

Kez and Tom Eason tied the knot at Furtho Manor Farm in Milton Keynes on December 11. Photo: Sky Photography

Matt and Britt Bailey got married on December 18 at The Talbot Hotel in Oundle. You cannot get more Christmassy than this beautiful photo! Photo: Robert Smith - Milkwood Photography

Mitchell and Carly Burgess tied the knot on December 11 - congratulations to the happy couple! Photo: Patrick Collins Photography

Emma Burton and Jon Crawford got married at Central Methodist Church in Kettering on December 11. Photo: Emma Burton