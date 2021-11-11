One of the most exciting events in the build up to Christmas, is the switching on of the town centre's lights.

The event is like a rite of passage to mark the beginning of festivities in the county and a way to look forward to the month ahead.

This newspaper has compiled a list of Christmas light switch-ons set to take place across Northamptonshire this year.

Are you hosting an event where you switch on Christmas lights for the public? Email [email protected] with pictures and details.

Here are the Christmas light switch on events in Northamptonshire 2021 we know about so far:

1. Market Square in Northampton town centre Saturday, November 20.

2. Spanhoe Lodge, Laxton village Saturday, November 27. Spanhoe Lodge in Laxton near Corby will feature thousands of Christmas lights, their festive winter village scene a new never-seen-before area. There will also be carol singing, Santa's marketplace and festive treats including mince pies, turkey rolls and luxury hot chocolates. The event will be open from 6pm with Santa turning the lights on at 7pm.

3. Kettering Market Place Thursday, November 25 from 4pm to 8pm. The Kettering Christmas light switch on will be hosted by local community radio station, Shire Sounds. There will be live performances, a funfair, fire engine, Santa Sleigh and a Christmas market.

4. High Street, Rushden Saturday, November 27. There will be festive entertainment, Santa's Grotto, food stalls, local traders and a Nativity scene. Father Christmas will be in his grotto from 1.15pm to 4pm and the lights will be switched on at 4.30pm with last entries at 3.30pm so make sure you get there nice and early.