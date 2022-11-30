The event is being held again this weekend so there is still time to browse unique handmade gifts from a variety of independent local businesses

The first of two Christmas Fairs have been held at Delapre Abbey in Northampton.

The event took place on Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 and the second one is set to take place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

Visitors can get hourly timed entry between 10am and 4pm for £1 and pick up unique, handmade gifts in time for Christmas from a variety of stalls.

There will be food, drink and activities for the children and Delapre Abbey will - of course - be dressed for the festive season.

For the third year running, the historic abbey will be collecting food donations for the Northampton Hope Centre and Food Aid Far Cotton to help tackle poverty this Christmas. Visitors are encouraged to bring an item of food with them on the day to donate.

Take a look at these photographs from last weekend’s Christmas Fair at Delapre Abbey:

1. Delapre Abbey Christmas Fair The Christmas Fair at Delapre Abbey on Sunday, November 27. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Delapre Abbey Christmas Fair The Christmas Fair at Delapre Abbey on Sunday, November 27. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Delapre Abbey Christmas Fair The Christmas Fair at Delapre Abbey on Sunday, November 27. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Delapre Abbey Christmas Fair The Christmas Fair at Delapre Abbey on Sunday, November 27. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales