46 very festive photos of babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton in 2024

Although a baby’s first Christmas might not be something they will ever remember, it is definitely a core memory that will stick with parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and loved ones.

And of course, baby’s first Christmas calls for festive outfits, meeting Santa, presents and so much more.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas, so we could create a very festive, wholesome gallery of newborns in Northampton enjoying their first Christmas in 2024.

Below are photos of 46 babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton.

Frankie, two weeks old.

Frankie, two weeks old.

Henry, 11 months old.

Digby, eight weeks old.