46 very festive photos of babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton in 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:23 BST
Christmas is a truly magical time of the year, but there is a little extra magic when there is a new family member in tow.

Although a baby’s first Christmas might not be something they will ever remember, it is definitely a core memory that will stick with parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and loved ones.

And of course, baby’s first Christmas calls for festive outfits, meeting Santa, presents and so much more.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas, so we could create a very festive, wholesome gallery of newborns in Northampton enjoying their first Christmas in 2024.

Below are photos of 46 babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton.

Some of the adorable babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton...

1. Babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton in 2024

Some of the adorable babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton... Photo: Submitted

Frankie, two weeks old.

2. Babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton in 2024

Frankie, two weeks old. Photo: Submitted

Henry, 11 months old.

3. Babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton in 2024

Henry, 11 months old. Photo: Submitted

Digby, eight weeks old.

4. Babies enjoying their first Christmas in Northampton in 2024

Digby, eight weeks old. Photo: Submitted

