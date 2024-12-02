30 very festive pictures of Northampton's Christmas lights switch on 2024

Cast members from Pantomimes in Northampton, were joined by The Mayor, Santa and others to declare Christmas on Saturday (November 30).

Despite Storm Bert ruining initial plans for the switch on the week before, crowds were out in force on the rearranged date to enjoy the festivities organised by Northampton Town Council on the newly refurbished Market Square.

From midday to 6pm, there was non-stop entertainment from singers, a choir, a brass band and more. There was also a silent disco, children’s activities and community stalls, as well as refreshments.

The lights were turned on at 5pm and this year they will illuminate the new Christmas lighting around the town centre and in Wellingborough Road, which the town council says they have invested in this year.

Take a look at the 30 pictures below, taken during Northampton’s Christmas lights switch on in 2024.

1 . Northampton Christmas lights switch on 2024 The newly refurbished Market Square played host to a range of festive activities during the town's Christmas lights switch on event on Saturday November 30. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Christmas lights switch on 2024 The newly refurbished Market Square played host to a range of festive activities during the town's Christmas lights switch on event on Saturday November 30. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Christmas lights switch on 2024 The newly refurbished Market Square played host to a range of festive activities during the town's Christmas lights switch on event on Saturday November 30. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales