25 adorable pictures of babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton
Festive jumpers, meeting Santa and more...
Christmas is a special time of year for everyone, but the magic is even more memorable when there are little ones involved.
A baby’s first Christmas might not be one that sticks in their memory, but it is one that parents will cherish for the rest of their lives.
And of course, a first Christmas lends itself well to adorable festive outfits and amazing photo opportunities.
Of course, there are lots of babies in Northampton celebrating their first Christmas this year andjust a few of those have been captured in adorable festive photos as submitted to Chronicle & Echo by loved ones.
Here are 25 very cute photos of babies in Northampton celebrating their first Christmas.