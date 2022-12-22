25 adorable pictures of babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

Festive jumpers, meeting Santa and more...

Christmas is a special time of year for everyone, but the magic is even more memorable when there are little ones involved.

A baby’s first Christmas might not be one that sticks in their memory, but it is one that parents will cherish for the rest of their lives.

And of course, a first Christmas lends itself well to adorable festive outfits and amazing photo opportunities.

Of course, there are lots of babies in Northampton celebrating their first Christmas this year andjust a few of those have been captured in adorable festive photos as submitted to Chronicle & Echo by loved ones.

Here are 25 very cute photos of babies in Northampton celebrating their first Christmas.

1. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton A festive outfit for Ryla Isabelle's first Christmas. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton Ava-Lily's first Christmas. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton Arlo meeting Father Christmas for the first time. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton Six-month-old Imogen ready to meet Santa. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales