So many adorable babies are celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton this year by dressing up in festive outfits.

25 adorable pictures of babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

Festive jumpers, meeting Santa and more...

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago

Christmas is a special time of year for everyone, but the magic is even more memorable when there are little ones involved.

A baby’s first Christmas might not be one that sticks in their memory, but it is one that parents will cherish for the rest of their lives.

And of course, a first Christmas lends itself well to adorable festive outfits and amazing photo opportunities.

Of course, there are lots of babies in Northampton celebrating their first Christmas this year andjust a few of those have been captured in adorable festive photos as submitted to Chronicle & Echo by loved ones.

Here are 25 very cute photos of babies in Northampton celebrating their first Christmas.

1. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

A festive outfit for Ryla Isabelle's first Christmas.

Photo: Submitted

2. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

Ava-Lily's first Christmas.

Photo: Submitted

3. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

Arlo meeting Father Christmas for the first time.

Photo: Submitted

4. Babies celebrating their first Christmas in Northampton

Six-month-old Imogen ready to meet Santa.

Photo: Submitted

