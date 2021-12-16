22 hilarious 'Elf on the Shelf' ideas tried out by parents across Northamptonshire

You may have been seeing lots of images circulating on the internet of a certain elf posing in all sorts of fun positions around people's homes throughout December. Why?

The story behind it is that Santa's 'Scout Elves' fly to the North Pole every night in December to report back to Santa whether your children have been naughty or nice.

The elves then fly back to your house and hide in a new spot for the children to find them the next morning.

This is where the fun comes in. Elves typically love to hide in sneaky spots around the house and often like to stir up all sorts of mischief during the night.

Parents across Northamptonshire have been getting very creative with their elves and we have selected just a few of our favourite ideas:

1. You can never go wrong with toilet humour

2. Stage a bag robbery

3. The Greatest Elfman

4. No, you must not get them wet!