Running out of fresh ideas for 'Elf on the Shelf'? Fear not, the parents of Northamptonshire have plenty more up their sleeves...

22 hilarious 'Elf on the Shelf' ideas tried out by parents across Northamptonshire

We asked parents across the county to share their best 'Elf on The Shelf' ideas and we picked out some of our favourites

By Megan Hillery
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:55 pm

You may have been seeing lots of images circulating on the internet of a certain elf posing in all sorts of fun positions around people's homes throughout December. Why?

The story behind it is that Santa's 'Scout Elves' fly to the North Pole every night in December to report back to Santa whether your children have been naughty or nice.

The elves then fly back to your house and hide in a new spot for the children to find them the next morning.

This is where the fun comes in. Elves typically love to hide in sneaky spots around the house and often like to stir up all sorts of mischief during the night.

Parents across Northamptonshire have been getting very creative with their elves and we have selected just a few of our favourite ideas:

1. You can never go wrong with toilet humour

Photo by Sarah Markie

2. Stage a bag robbery

Photo by Stephanie Stephanie

3. The Greatest Elfman

Photo by Miranda Walton

4. No, you must not get them wet!

Photo by Rachel Walding

