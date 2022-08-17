Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Polestar 6 has been confirmed for production. “So what,” I hear you say. Well just take a look at the photographs. Convertible electric cars are rare in the extreme, so it’s worth highlighting Polestar’s commitment to the new open-top. It’s likely to be the first production EV cabrio when it arrives in 2026

And the Swedish company, with its parental links to Volvo, should be applauded further for essentially committing to make its jaw-dropping O2 convertible concept — revealed earlier this year — a production reality.

Back at the O2 concept’s unveiling, CEO Thomas Ingenlath said that it would be “irresponsible” not to launch a production version of the electric drop-top sports car. Not surprisingly the customer response to the concept was off the scale, and full production was given the green light.

Specification, battery and range

Boasting a folding hardtop, the Polestar 6 sits on a new aluminium-intensive platform. It’s far too early yet to know exactly what the spec, battery and range of the cabrio will be. But given the 6 will use the same bonded aluminium platform as the Polestar 5 grand tourer, it will likely also share the 5’s 800V charging architecture, twin-motor and four-wheel-drive powertrain. This produces 872bhp and 663lb ft, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 3.1 seconds and a 155mph top speed. Polestar has set a target range of 370 miles for the production vesion of the 6.

Important to highlight that the adapted version of the aluminium architecture has been developed by Polestar’s UK engineering base in Warwickshire for the forthcoming Polestar 5.

Any more details?

The Polestar 6 cabrio will be around 4,600mm in length, measuring less than the 5, and have a shorter wheelbase — most likely reduced by around 400mm — than the 5. Thankfully it will seat four in a 2+2 configuration plus, of course, be fitted with a folding hard-top roof.

Do I really need to wait till 2026?

I’m afraid so. Given the Gothenburg brand has already committed its schedule to launch one new car every year, the earlier the 6 can be commercially available in showrooms is indeed 2026.

Production for the Polestar 3 SUV, gunning for the likes of the Porsche Cayenne, begins next year; the Porsche Macan-targeting Polestar 4 coupe SUV is projected to appear late 2023-early 2024; the Polestar 5 four-door GT will be later into 2024, rolling into 2025. Hence, given all the necessary scaling up of Polestar production, the Polestar 6 gets its 2026 date.

What about prices?

It certainly won’t be cheap. Polestar has suggested — given the 6’s official announcement was made at Monterey Car Week in the States — a starting price of around $200,000. That would mean around £170,000 in the UK.

At launch there will be a 500 limited run LA Concept Edition. Each will be finished in the same sky blue paint as the O2 concept, with light leather interior and the same 21-inch alloys.