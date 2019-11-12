.

Artisan vendors fight the cold to make Northampton's Winter Food Festival a hit

A huge line up of street food vendors and craftspeople were out in force this weekend to make the Northampton Winter Food Festival.

The food fair at the Northampton County Cricket Ground gave hundreds of visitors plenty to sink their teeth into and help them stock their larders with treats for the winter season. Can you spot yourself in our gallery of pictures from the weekend?

Northamptonshire County Cricket ground played host to a huge range of artisanal food stalls this weekend. Pictured: Lewis Paxton - The Thomas Cookie Co.

The line-up included a huge selection of world foods, street meals and artisanal takeaways.

Hundreds of Northamptonshire residents and families turned out to try the street food on offer from horseboxes and speciality vans.

