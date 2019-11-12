Artisan vendors fight the cold to make Northampton's Winter Food Festival a hit
A huge line up of street food vendors and craftspeople were out in force this weekend to make the Northampton Winter Food Festival.
The food fair at the Northampton County Cricket Ground gave hundreds of visitors plenty to sink their teeth into and help them stock their larders with treats for the winter season. Can you spot yourself in our gallery of pictures from the weekend?
1. Northampton Winter Food Festival
Northamptonshire County Cricket ground played host to a huge range of artisanal food stalls this weekend. Pictured: Lewis Paxton - The Thomas Cookie Co.