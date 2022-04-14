Think you know Northampton? 14 questions you can only answer if you've grown up here

See how many questions you can answer in our quiz that will find out if you really are a Northamptonian. Answers are at the end of the quiz.
1. There she blows!
Greyfriars Bus Station lives long in the memory? But what year was it blown to smithereens? And for a bonus point, what did the council say they were going to do with the land...but never did?
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Kop that!
No Cobblers fan will ever forget the victory against Liverpool in the third round of the Carling Cup in 2010. Northampton Town won after extra time and penalties - but what was the score after extra time? And what was the score in the penalty shoot out?
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Former Chron office
We all remember the Chronicle & Echo building in the Mounts and its impressive frontage. But what was the iconic image that sat beneath Chronicle & Echo masthead on the building?
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Clowning around
Some time ago, Northampton was gripped with terror, well bemusement at least, with the sightings of the Northampton Clown. What year did this drama take place? And for a bonus point, can you name the man behind the mask?
Photo: Submitted